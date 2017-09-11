Google says its phishing prevention tool is now on more than 3 billion devices.

Google

The search giant said Monday its Safe Browsing software for Chrome, Firefox and Safari is protecting a billion more smartphones, laptops and desktops from "the badness on the internet" compared with 2016. The protection is also working for social media apps like Snapchat.

Snapchat uses the tool to check links users share with one another.

"If you open a link of this nature, you'll see an alert that lets you back out, or learn more about Google's Safe Browsing service. The URL itself will not be shared with Google," Snapchat says on a support page.

How would you know you're in potential danger while browsing? A big red warning sign. The anti-malware tool was created for personal computers 10 years ago, but has seen growth due to more mobile devices on the market.

"Over the last few years, we've rethought how Safe Browsing delivers data," Google's Stephan Somogyi and Allison Miller wrote in a blog post. "We built new technologies to make its data as compact as possible: We only send the information that's most protective to a given device, and we make sure this data is compressed as tightly as possible."

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.