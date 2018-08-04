Google's rumored return to China triggers pointed questions from Senate

NurPhoto/Getty

Is Google's Dragonfly real, and does it mean the Silicon Valley company is cooperating with China to censor citizens' searches? That's what a bipartisan group of US senators wants to know.

Sens. Mark Warner, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Ron Wyden, Cory Gardner and Robert Menendez sent a letter Friday to Google CEO Sundar Pichai asking those questions, after reports Wednesday that Google would be returning to China with a new search engine designed to blacklist search terms and websites referencing human rights, democracy, religion and peaceful protest.

American companies shouldn't compromise their core values just to get into the Chinese market. Today @marcorubio & I - along with four other bipartisan Senators - wrote to Google to ask about reports they plan to launch a censored search engine in China. pic.twitter.com/sp9A4Umdxr — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 3, 2018

The documents, seen by The Intercept, reportedly reference a project code-named Dragonfly that has been underway since spring 2017. Google previously opted out of the country in 2010.

Google programmers and engineers have reportedly made an Android app that's already been shown to the Chinese government. A final version could be rolled out in six to nine months, depending on when it's approved by Chinese officials, The Intercept reported.

But state-owned China Securities Daily reported on Thursday, first noticed by Reuters, that Google's return to China isn't true. Citing unnamed analysts and information from "relevant departments", it suggests Google is unlikely to return to China in the short term and might be trying to trigger the market after bad PR from its EU $5 billion penalty over antitrust violations related to the Android mobile operating system.

The company withdrew from providing search tools to the Chinese market in 2010, and its international search engine is blocked by the country's so-called "Great Firewall." The version of the search engine Google is reportedly building would comply with China's censorship laws, even though the country is cracking down harder than ever to limit free speech online.

"We provide a number of mobile apps in China, such as Google Translate and Files Go, help Chinese developers, and have made significant investments in Chinese companies like JD.com," a Google spokeswoman said in a statement. "But we don't comment on speculation about future plans."

You can read the letter from US senators to Google CEO Sundar Pichai below:

