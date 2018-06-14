Google's new Ad Settings show how dumb targeted ads still are

Josh Miller/CNET

I'm as scared as anybody that all of my oh-so-personal data is being turned into a giant dossier that'll help companies and governments target me in all kinds of seminefarious ways. Shadow profiles and the like.

But if Google's just-launched Ad Settings tool is any indication, those potentially privacy-penetrating algorithms are still pretty dumb.

So dumb that I'm happy to share it with you. Here's what Google has on me, Sean Hollister, for the purposes of advertising right now:

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

In some ways, this is actually a pretty decent picture of my big-picture interests. Yes, I'm a parent, I'm currently doing a little home improvement and I am most definitely a game and gadget geek.

But I've never watched a soccer game in my life. Outdoor furniture? I've been living in a condo with no front yard or back yard until just last month. I am also not a web designer, I generally don't care for strategy games and my interest in locksmiths ended after the third time I locked myself out of the house. (I bought a keypad lock and never looked back.)

And honestly, my big-picture interests aren't hard to find. Just take a look at my public Twitter feed, and you'll get a clearer picture than Google offers here.

It's helpful that I can now easily turn off the incorrect assumptions with Google's new Ad Settings tool -- that's the news here, by the way -- or turn off Google's ad personalization altogether.

But I think I'll leave it for now. Every time I see an ad for a nice new outdoor lounger or a locksmith, I'll know that the world's advertisers still haven't quite managed to build the Panopticon.

One last thing:

Google also announced today that its "Why this ad?" tool will expand to almost all the websites that show Google ads, giving you instant transparency into why any particular ad was shown -- but it doesn't look very useful to me.

The primary reason Google seems to be providing is "Google estimates this interest, based on your activity on Google services (ex: Search, YouTube) while you were signed in," which tells me basically nothing. Here's another example from Google's own blog post:

Enlarge Image Google

Does that look helpful to you?

