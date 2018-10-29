Google's homepage gets a new look as Discover rolls out on mobile

Google

Google is looking to add more content to the Google homepage with Discover.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by CNET

Google unveiled Google Discover in September during its 20th anniversary celebration, and Google has confirmed to CNET that the feature is rolling out to mobile devices as of this week. Discover brings content to your homepage based on what Google thinks you may be interested in. So you may see posts about sports, YouTube videos or articles from various sites.

You can see your Google Discover page by opening the Google app on your mobile device, or by going to google.com in your mobile browser. You can turn Google Discover on and off by going to Menu > Settings > Discover in the Google app or Google's mobile website.

Discover shows you content based on your web and app activity, device information, and location, but Google also lets you customize what you see. For more information you can check out Google Discover's support page and Google's instructions for customizing your Discover page.