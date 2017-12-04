Google's first-ever coding Doodle is as cute as it is fun

Google

Google's Doodle team went above and beyond to celebrate Computer Science Education Week on Monday with its very first coding Doodle.

Available to tinker with globally, the Doodle lets you direct a cute, little bunny around a garden in search of carrots.

Devised with the help of the Google Blockly team and researchers from MIT Scratch, the Doodle celebrates 50 years since programming languages for kids were first introduced. The Doodle uses Scratch's signature drag-and-drop jigsaw puzzle coding language, designed to be accessible to coders of all ages.

"We believe all kids should have the opportunity to develop their confidence with the technology that surrounds us," said Champika Fernando, director of communications at Scratch, said in a statement. "This week, millions of people around the world can and will have their first experience with coding. My hope is that people will find this first experience appealing and engaging, and they'll be encouraged to go further."

Google is also encouraging people of all ages to create their own Google logo through a Scratch Hour of Code project. Get involved or see some of the results here.