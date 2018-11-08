Google rebrands, updates its Files Go management app

Google

Files Go is getting a new look and losing half its name.

On Thursday, Google rebranded its Files Go app. It's now called Files by Google, according to a company blog post. Google said it redesigned the app to focus on content in Android phones, such as telling you how much space you're saving and how you can fill up that spare storage when you clear out old files.

The app came out last December to free up storage on your phone, find files and share them with nearby friends even without an internet connection. You can also receive alerts for apps you haven't used over the past month, view your files sorted by types and manage space on a microSD card.

The app has over 30 million monthly users worldwide, according to Google.