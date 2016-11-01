Google's Daydream View VR headset hits stores November 10

James Martin/CNET

Google's much fancier follow-up to its Cardboard virtual-reality headset, the Daydream View, now has an official release date: November 10.

The tech giant unveiled the plush, fabric-covered Daydream View headset and its controller last month. The device, which will cost $79 in the US, will hit the Google Store and retailers in five countries next week, the company said in a blog post Tuesday. In addition to the US, it will be available in the UK (£69), Australia (AU$119), Germany and Canada. The Daydream View, which comes in slate gray, can also be ordered through Google's online store and will ship by November 10.

The VR headset is powered by a Daydream-ready phone, such as Google's new Pixel phone, which was announced at the same splashy event last month. The company showed off Daydream, its VR hardware and software platform, at its developer conference in May.