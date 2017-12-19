In June, Google announced that its Chrome browser would block ads on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads standards. We now know when this functionality will go live: Feb. 15, 2018.
It won't block all ads just ones that are deemed aggressive by the Coalition for Better Ads whose members include Google, Facebook, Procter & Gamble, the Washington Post and groups from the advertising industry.
Better Ads standards mean no pop-up ads, no ads that prevent web content from being displayed until a timer counts down, no ads that cover large portions of a website and no video ads that automatically play audio. It's worth noting that the native ad-blocking feature on Chrome won't prevent ads from tracking you.
As first reported by VentureBeat, Google revealed that native ad-blocking will go live on Chrome starting Feb. 15 in a blog post for developers.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.