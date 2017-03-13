Uptime app lets you watch YouTube vids with friends

Uptime

You probably already watch YouTube videos with your friends.

Now, a new app from Google startup incubator Area 120 lets users watch YouTube videos with friends, even if they're not all huddled around the same screen. The app, called Uptime, was launched on Saturday.

Uptime lets you share videos and respond while watching them, as well as get recommendations from your friends and other users you follow on the app. You can also react to videos with things like emojis and hearts. While you watch a video, you can see an icon from your Google account moving around the screen to signify progress in the video.

Google and Area 120 didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The app is available for free, but only for iOS. It's invite only, but Uptime's tweeted invite codes.