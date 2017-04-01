Google

OK, Google, who's a good boy?

For its April Fools' prank this year, Google unveiled apps for your cats and dogs for both iOS and Android, giving the internet to our furry friends. After countless cute photos and memes of puppies and kittens, it's only fair we let them browse through it, too. Welcome to the internet, cats and dogs, please don't dig through my Twitter history.

The search engine giant has built a reputation out of April Fools' Day, tricking visitors each year. Last year's "Drop the Mic" joke backfired when it got rid of a feature that people actually use on Gmail. As part of its long-standing April 1 tradition, the company has also hinted at Pokemon Go two years before it actually came out, declared an end to YouTube and announced the Google Nose wearable.

For this year, Google updated its iOS app with "I'm Feeling Woof" and "I'm Feeling Meow," which can be activated with 3D Touch on the app icon. You can also prompt the new modes by heading to settings in the app and select the two new options. A screen populates with a cat or dog paw, depending on which one you picked, that takes you to a page with pet-friendly information.

If you're "Feeling Woof," search results for frisbees, dog bones and tennis balls pop up.

Under "I'm Feeling Meow," cats would see balls of yarn, scratching posts and bowls of milk. Just remember to delete your pet's search history.

Android users are getting "Google Play for Pets," with apps specifically for training and playing with your cats, dogs or turtles. Have you ever seen a cat playing Fruit Ninja? If only there really were an app store just for pets.

In case you didn't get your fill of April Fools' pranks, here's our roundup of the day's hoaxes and jokes, including a smart onesie and a yoga processor.

