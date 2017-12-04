Google will give 6 months free Netflix with new Pixelbooks

Considering a new Google Pixelbook but still on the fence? Google will give you 6 months of free Netflix video streaming to take the plunge. For a limited time, customers who spring for the laptop tablet hybrid (starting at $999) will enjoy half a year of Netflix content on the house.

You'll have to act quickly though, if you want to snatch up this deal. The offer ends December 31. Specifically, the offer includes Netflix's "Two Screens at a Time" plan valued at $10.99 per month. The incentive doesn't just include Pixelbook shoppers either. Google will also hook up those who purchase Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro devices, too.