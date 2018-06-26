Google Wifi can now cover homes in 21 countries

Josh Miller

When we reviewed Google Wifi in 2016, we called it "the best way to blanket your entire home with Wi-Fi." Starting Tuesday, more countries will get to take advantage of Google's fast, user-friendly mesh Wi-Fi system.

After expanding to Spain and Austria last week, Google Wifi is launching in the Philippines, Italy, and Portugal on Tuesday. Google Wifi helped popularize mesh Wi-Fi systems, which use overlapping signals from multiple access points to blanket a large home in Wi-Fi, instead of relying on a single router to complete the same task.

With five new countries over the past two weeks, Google Wifi is now available in 21 countries, making it one of the widest-reaching Google hardware products, second only to the Google Chromecast streaming device. In the US, Google Wifi costs $300 for a three-pack of access points you can place throughout your home for even coverage. You can expand your system with extra units for $130 a piece.

Here's the full list of countries where you can get Google Wifi: