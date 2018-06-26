CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Wifi can now cover homes in 21 countries

Google has expanded its mesh Wi-Fi system to five new markets over the past two weeks.

Google Wifi uses access points you can place throughout your home instead of a single router. 

When we reviewed Google Wifi in 2016, we called it "the best way to blanket your entire home with Wi-Fi." Starting Tuesday, more countries will get to take advantage of Google's fast, user-friendly mesh Wi-Fi system.

After expanding to Spain and Austria last week, Google Wifi is launching in the Philippines, Italy, and Portugal on Tuesday. Google Wifi helped popularize mesh Wi-Fi systems, which use overlapping signals from multiple access points to blanket a large home in Wi-Fi, instead of relying on a single router to complete the same task.

With five new countries over the past two weeks, Google Wifi is now available in 21 countries, making it one of the widest-reaching Google hardware products, second only to the Google Chromecast streaming device. In the US, Google Wifi costs $300 for a three-pack of access points you can place throughout your home for even coverage. You can expand your system with extra units for $130 a piece.

Here's the full list of countries where you can get Google Wifi:

  • United States
  • United Kingdom
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Nordics
  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Ireland
  • Portugal
  • Austria
  • Australia
  • Japan
  • Singapore
  • Hong Kong
  • New Zealand
  • Philippines
