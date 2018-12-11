Google wants to help you pronounce words like 'onomatopoeia' correctly, report says

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Google is reportedly working on a feature that could spare you from embarrassing mispronunciations.

The search giant may roll out a feature that shows you how to pronounce a word you've searched for, according to Android Police. For example, if you search for "onomatopoeia," a box will reportedly appear that directs you to a new search for "how to pronounce" the word.

The new search will display a written pronunciation of the word, according to Android Police, along with a speaker icon. You'll also have the option to slow down the audio pronunciation, the publication says, and a drop-down will let you choose between different accents when applicable. (Americans can now master the British pronunciation of words like "order," apparently.)

The feature is already displaying for some users, according to Android Police. (CNET wasn't able to get it to appear.) That could mean Google is slowly rolling it out to users.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.