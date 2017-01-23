Google Voice update adds new design, group messaging support, and more

Google

Google on Monday announced a major (and long-awaited) update to Google Voice. The service, which hasn't seen a major update in almost five years, allows users to sign up for a single phone number that can be used across multiple devices to make calls and send text messages.

The search giant is adding a variety of new features to the Google Voice app on Android and iOS, as well as the Web. The service has received a face-lift to its user interface that is cleaner and has a more intuitive design to help keep everything organized. There are now separate tabs in the inbox for text messages, calls and voicemails.

Other features include support for group and photo MMS messaging, as well as in-notification replies. It will also be easier to keep track of individual conversations, which will now stay in one continuous thread. In addition to these changes, Google has said that it is starting to introduce voicemail transcription for Spanish.

Going forward, the company has promised to provide even more updates and new features to the Google Voice apps. The latest update is starting to roll out to select users starting today, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.