Today Google released a new Google Toolbar 2 beta for Firefox users. With search built into Firefox, you might wonder why it's necessary to have a toolbar, but often I want to search Google News or Google Images and not the default Google search engine; the new toolbar allows me to direct my search queries to those companion sites directly. The Google Toolbar 2 beta for Firefox includes AutoLink, AutoFill, WordTranslator, SpellCheck, PageRank Display, Highlight Search Terms, and Word Find Buttons, and it adds RSS subscriptions, plus a preview of a new Safe Browsing (antiphishing) feature. Another new feature automatically opens your Gmail accounts whenever you click mailto links within a given page. See this support page for details on the individual features.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.