Google to release two new flagship smartwatches next year

The new smartwatches will come with Android Wear 2.0, a significant update to the wearable software.

Mobile
Up Next Roadkill: DMV flattens Uber's self-driving car effort in CA

Expect two new flagship smartwatches from Google in the first quarter of 2017.

Plus, Android Wear 2.0 -- a significant update to Google's wearable software -- will debut on the new watches, said Jeff Chang, product manager of Android Wear at Google, in an interview with The Verge.

Google confirmed it's working with a manufacturing partner on flagship devices for Android Wear 2.0, but didn't name a specific company. Chang hinted Google has worked with the manufacturer before.

A Google spokeswoman also said the devices "will carry the partner name, and will not be Google-branded."

Other Android Wear smartwatch models are expected to receive Android Wear 2.0 after the new flagship watches launch, however, not all will receive the software update.

fitbit-charge-2-outside04.jpg
18
The top fitness trackers and smartwatches for Christmas

Update, 12:45 p.m. PT: Adds confirmation from Google.

Product Info

Related Stories

Up Next: Roadkill: DMV flattens Uber's self-driving car effort in CA
Close
Drag