Google launches Toontastic 3D app

Up Next Here's how Tom Brady looks in Intel's 360-degree replay tech

Fans of Google's kid-friendly Toontastic storytelling app can now create their own cartoons in 3D.

The search giant said Thursday it's launching Toontastic 3D, which lets kids simply "animate and narrate" their own stories by selecting their characters and background using the app's editor and camera features.

"All they need to do is move characters around on the screen and tell their story," said the company in a blog. "It's like a digital puppet theater...but with enormous interactive 3D worlds, dozens of customizable characters, 3D drawing tools, and an idea lab with sample stories to inspire new creations."

The update comes nearly two years after Google acquired startup Launchpad Toys, the creators of Toonstatic

The 3D version is available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.