CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Google shares how-to search data for toilets, ties, and more

Turns out, we all care about fixing walls.

Smart home
screen-shot-2017-09-01-at-11-15-44-am

 Google (screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET)

Doors in America, washing machines in Russia.

A new infographic created by Google's News Lab aims to illustrate global search patterns for how-to information. Google focused on home repair ("how to fix"), but also lists some overall how-to search trends and trending searches from 2004-2017.

In the US, "how to fix a door" is the top home repair search. In Russia, it's "how to fix a washing machine." 

Searching for "how to fix walls" topped the home improvement list globally. For overall how-to searches, "how to tie a tie," "how to kiss," and "how to get pregnant" were the top three. Top trending how-to searches since 2004 get a little more random: from 1-3, it's "how to do the cup song," "how to draw a Minion," and "how to contour."

Click around for yourself.

More stories

Next Article: Amazon wants to make Alexa a 'fabric in the home'
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF