Google search adds activity cards to make browsing your history easier

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google is making it easier to continue your old searches by adding activity cards

When you do a repeat search on mobile, the new feature will show links to pages you've visited previously and searches you've already made.

Google

The links show up under the "Your related activity" dropdown menu at the top of your results page, letting you either pick up an old search thread or avoid going over the same ground.

"If you're logged into your Google account and search for topics and hobbies like cooking, interior design, fashion, skincare and beauty, fitness, photography and more, you may find an activity card at the top of the results page that provides easy ways to continue your exploration," Andrew Moore, Google's product manager for search, wrote in a Thursday blog post.

You can mark a page to check out later by touching the activity card link to add it to a collection, which can be accessed by tapping the menu on the top left of the mobile web search page or on the bottom bar of the Google app.

A link can be deleted or activity cards can be turned off completely by tapping the three-dot icon at the top right.

It'll start rolling out Thursday on mobile web and the English version of the Google app in the US. We've asked Google about a wider rollout on the app, but it didn't immediately respond.

The search giant made its first official appearance in years at CES this week, mostly showcasing its Google Assistant digital helper software.