Google rolls out flashy Galaxy Nexus ads

Timed with the Samsung Galaxy Nexus coming to Verizon, Google has just published two new ads touting a few of Android Ice Cream Sandwich's slick features.

Both of the spots have been pushed out via YouTube, one cleverly showcasing Hangouts and the other ICE's facial security.

The most imaginative video highlights how Hangouts enables live video chat with up to 10 people at once using the Galaxy Nexus' front-facing camera. A gathering of "bohemians" sings along to Queen's classic ballad "Bohemian Rhapsody":

The other ad centers around a child's vain attempts to unlock his father's phone via the GNexus' camera. A slick function to be sure but I'm not convinced yet just how secure facial recognition is compared with old-school passwords. Whatever you think of these commercials, the Samsung Galaxy Nexus is one heck of a tricked-out handset. Check out our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Nexus for the details.