Google reportedly paid Andy Rubin $90 million despite sexual misconduct claims

Brian Ach/Getty

Google paid Android creator Andy Rubin $90 million after co-founder Larry Page asked for his resignation following sexual misconduct accusations, the New York Times reported Thursday.

A Google employee had accused Rubin of coercing her into performing oral sex in a hotel room in 2013. Anonymous sources told the New York Times that Google investigated the claim and found it to be credible.

In 2014, Rubin left the company. Since then, Google reportedly has been paying him $2 million a month for four years when it didn't have to.

Google and Essential Products, a technology company founded by Rubin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Rubin told the New York Times that Rubin left Google on his own, saying that "any relationship that Mr. Rubin had while at Google was consensual and did not involve any person who reported directly to him."

"In recent years, we've taken a particularly hard line on inappropriate conduct by people in positions of authority. We're working hard to keep improving how we handle this type of behavior," said Eileen Naughton, Google's vice president for people operations in a statement to the New York Times.

According to Buzzfeed, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Naughton sent out an email Thursday saying Google is a place where there are serious consequences for anyone who behaves inappropriately.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai just sent out an email regarding the huge NYT story on Andy Rubin.https://t.co/1m1bJDq5K3 pic.twitter.com/azxs7rneCw — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) October 25, 2018

This comes at a time when prominent figures in industries ranging from politics to entertainment have been toppled by revelations of sexual harassment or sexual assault.

In the tech industry, companies like Uber have wrestled with accounts of work environments fraught with varying degrees of sexual harassment. High profile venture capitalists like Chris Sacca and Dave McClure have been unseated, as well, over sexual harassment allegations.

The article also noted that while there were reports of an inappropriate relationship, details surrounding the accusation, as well as the monetary arrangement were not previously known.