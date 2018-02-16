Leonard Goh/CNET Asia

Google has killed off its "view image" button following criticism from Getty Images.

It was reported in 2016 that Getty had complained to the European Commission that Google's image search made it too easy for people to find and use images from Getty without proper attribution.

In response, and as part of a new agreement between the two companies, Google has now made it harder to save pictures from the search engine by removing certain features, including a button that allows users to view an image in isolation as well as a "search by image" button.

"Today we're launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the webpages they're on," Google said in a statement.

However, not everyone is happy with the change, with a number of people taking to twitter to vent their anger.

This sucks. The “View Image” button is also used by people who need to use public domain images for creative work! https://t.co/RWSJK4Y2vg — Adam Conover (@adamconover) February 16, 2018

Worst change in the history of mankind: https://t.co/031MPDaU2S — The Academic Agent (@AcademicAgent) February 15, 2018

"This agreement between Getty Images and Google sets the stage for a very productive, collaborative relationship between our companies," said Dawn Airey, CEO of Getty Images.