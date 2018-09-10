Google removes Putin critic's ads from YouTube prior to vote

Sergei Konkov

Google reportedly took down YouTube videos from Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny ahead of a vote for the country's regional governors on Sunday.

The videos saw Navalny calling on Russians to protest against raising the retirement age, on the same day as the vote, Reuters reports.

Google said it required all advertisers to act in accordance with local laws, the BBC notes, and officials argued that videos violated a law prohibiting political campaigning within 24 hours of an election.

"What Google did presents a clear case of political censorship," wrote Navalny's aide, Leonid Volkov, in a Facebook post in which he noted that more than 40 video ad campaigns had been "switched off."

He said the protests had nothing to do with the elections and highlighted that Google took down the ads in various regions, even if they didn't have elections scheduled for Sunday.

Polls say President Vladimir Putin's former chief of staff Sergei Sobyanin -- whom Navalny ran against in 2013 -- will easily be re-elected as Moscow's mayor with 74 percent of the vote, according to TASS.

Navalny was jailed for 30 days on Aug. 25 on a separate protest-related charge, the Guardian reports. He said this was designed to prevent him from leading Sunday's protests.

Neither Google nor Volkov immediately responded to requests for further comment.

In Februrary, the Russian government threatened to block YouTube and Instagram over a 25-minute video posted by Navalny. Instagram removed the video shortly afterwards.

