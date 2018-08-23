Google removed 58 accounts tied to Iran on YouTube and other sites

Claudia Cruz/CNET

Google said Thursday it has deleted 58 accounts with ties to Iran from its platforms. The search giant said the accounts were part of an "influence operation," aimed at spreading misinformation and sowing discord among the public.

The deleted accounts include 39 channels on YouTube, which Google owns, 6 blogs on its Blogger site and 13 accounts from its Google+ social network. Google said the accounts were associated with the IRIB, or Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

"Actors engaged in this type of influence operation violate our policies, and we swiftly remove such content from our services and terminate these actors' accounts," Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post. "Additionally, we use a number of robust methods, including IP blocking, to prevent individuals or entities in Iran from opening advertising accounts."

The announcement comes two days after Facebook said it was removing 652 inauthentic pages, groups and accounts from Facebook and Instagram. Twitter followed up later that day with a seemingly related disclosure. It said it suspended 284 accounts with ties to Iran for "coordinated manipulation."

And a day before that, Microsoft said it discovered and disabled several fake websites designed to trick visitors and allow a group connected to the Russian government to hack into their computers.

This is a developing story...

