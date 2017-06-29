Google

The spotlight on diversity at Silicon Valley companies has grown brighter over the past few years. Google on Thursday released its latest diversity numbers, claiming that they show some progress in its goals while acknowledging the need to still do more.

Google's 2017 figures show that 31 percent of its employees are women, up from 17 percent three years ago. Hispanic employees make up 4 percent of Google's workforce, while 5 percent of non-tech staff are black.

The company made in-roads in diversifying its leadership, with women now representing 25 percent of those roles. As part of that expansion, Google added Danielle Brown as its Vice President of Diversity. Brown was previously with Intel, which two years ago tied management compensation to increasing diversity.

In a tweet Brown expressed her excitement about her new position.

Thrilled to join @Google as VP of Diversity! Very inspired by the team here and looking forward to driving this important work forward. — Danielle Brown (@dmbrown1) June 29, 2017

See the chart below for a breakdown of Google's gender and racial representation: