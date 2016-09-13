Google will pay you $200,000 to hack a Nexus 6P and 5X

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Beginning Tuesday and ending on March 14, 2017, Google is launching its Project Zero Security Contest, which will award cash prizes to contestants who can hack a Nexus 6P and 5X knowing only the devices' phone number and email address.

For the exploit to occur, a user can open an email in Gmail or an SMS text in Messenger. However, no other user interaction beyond that is allowed. Contestants must use the same bug on both Nexus devices, unless it takes advantage of a security feature one handset has that the other does not (in that case, unique bugs can be used).

The winning entry will receive $200,000 (about £151,721, AU$268,391), while the second place winner will get $100,000 (£75,860, AU$134,195). Third prize is worth at least $50,000 (£37,930, AU$67,097). Winners will also write a technical report describing their entry, which will then be featured on the Project Zero blog.

For more information, check out the official rules here.