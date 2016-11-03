Google Play store will get a revamp

Getty Images

The Google Play store is about to get an upgrade

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is looking to address developers' concerns about the app store, including the difficulty of sifting through the sheer number of apps, Reuters reported Thursday. According to market researcher Statista, Google Play offers more than 2.4 million apps.

Improvements could include using artificial intelligence to boost the effectiveness of recommendations, supporting more types of payment platforms and embracing tech like virtual reality, wearable devices and Chromebooks.

What won't change is that games will remain the chief focus of Google Play, Sameer Samat, vice president of product management for Android and Google Play, told Reuters.

Google did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.