Digital Media

Google Play wants to read books to you

The search giant is launching an audiobooks service to challenge Amazon's Audible.

Listen up -- Google wants you to hear the bestselling book Fire & Fury.

The company said Tuesday it is releasing audiobooks on Google Play in nine languages across 45 countries. Titles will be available on iOS, Android for phones, and on the voice-activated Google Assistant for devices including Google Home. 

google-audiobooks

Google is now into audiobooks.

 Google

The arrival of Google audiobooks is a challenger to Amazon's audiobook service, Audible, in the battle for our digital listening. In addition a subscription, Google Play audiobook listeners can also buy a single book and share it in their family plan. 

As a perk to entice book lovers, Google is also offering a 50 percent discount of customers' first audiobook purchase. 

