Google Pixel watch coming in fall 2018, says report

Juan Garzón / CNET

Google is reportedly preparing its own smart watch that will bear the Pixel brand currently used on Google's own phones.

Venture Beat reporter Evan Blass tweeted this morning that a "reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch".

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

Google is holding its annual I/O conference in California this week, but the company made no mention of Wear OS at the keynote event on Tuesday.

However, companies at the event such as Qualcomm have been discussing how the next crop of Wear OS devices will compete with Apple Watch. For its part Google renamed Android Wear to Wear OS.

Last year, Google's vice president of engineering software David Singleton said that Android Wear "wasn't a hobby" but refused to confirm the existence of a Pixel Watch saying: "It's really important that we advance the ecosystem."

CNET's Scott Stein argued the case for a Pixel Watch in March 2017 saying a Google-designed smart watch could "consolidate features and show off the core functions" in a way other vendors hadn't.

