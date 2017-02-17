Google Pixel in bold 'Really Blue' colour finally comes to UK

James Martin/CNET

The vibrant 'Really Blue' colour of the Google Pixel phone finally on sale in the UK.

Preorders with EE and Carphone Warehouse will begin on 17 February, or you can head into high street stores on the 24th to pick up the phone yourself.

Really Blue will be a limited edition colour in the UK, although Google is yet to say exactly how many blue handsets will be available. It's also yet to confirm whether you can still buy it directly from the Play Store.

There will be no price difference between the blue variant and the existing Very Silver and Quite Black colours, which currently sell for £599 for the 5-inch 32GB Pixel and £719 for the 5.5-inch 32GB Pixel XL.