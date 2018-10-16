Google Pixel 3 XL teardown confirms Samsung AMOLED display

iFixit

iFixit's latest teardown took on the new Google Pixel 3 XL and while there weren't a lot of surprises, it did clear up one of the remaining mysteries about the phone: Which company made its display.

Turns out it's a Samsung AMOLED, the same type of display (though not necessarily the same screen) that appears in Samsung's latest Galaxy models such as the Note 9 and the Pixel 3's predecessors, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

That helps explain the PIxel 3 and Pixel 3 XL's great results for color gamut, accuracy and more in DisplayMate's latest phone display tests.

A couple other notable takeaways from the teardown: The Pixel 3 has a lot more adhesive than the Pixel 2 models, much like the Galaxy S9 Plus, making it harder to repair. It's easy to remove the battery but more difficult to get to other parts which frequently need attention. And the full-size glass back makes it more likely to crack if dropped.