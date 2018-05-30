Google Pixel 3 XL may have notch, two front-facing cameras and arrive in October

Josh Miller/CNET

Google may join the phone-notch bandwagon.

According to a report by Bloomberg, one of Google's next marquee phones may flaunt a black cutout on the top of its screen. That means the Pixel 3 XL, as it's expected to be called, will join the likes of the iPhone X, LG G7, OnePlus 6 and a few other phones that have a notch.

In addition, the phone is anticipated to have an edge-to-edge screen with only a bottom bezel. Citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg also reports that the notch will hold two front-facing cameras.

As for the Pixel's smaller counterpart, which will likely go by the name Pixel 3, it's reported to have neither a notch or edge-to-edge design.

Now Playing: Watch this: Galaxy S9 vs. Pixel 2 camera showdown

Similar to year's past, Google is expected to launch the new Pixel phones in October, with Verizon holding steady as the only US carrier partner (though the phones can still be purchased unlocked and used on other networks).

The German news site WinFuture, which has a pretty reliable record with tech rumors, also reported that Google will partner with Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn (the same company that makes iPhones) to build "new display hardware." WinFuture puts Google's time frame somewhere between this August and September, though October remains the more likely schedule.

Because this is all speculation for now, it's good to take these reports with a grain of salt. But considering that Google's latest Android P mobile OS update allows users to test out different notch sizes on the screen, it's not entirely surprising that its next phone will carry one itself.

But at least for now, Google hasn't confirmed anything, and didn't immediately reply for a request to comment.