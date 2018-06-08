XDA Developers

Google is expected to launch the next batch of Google Pixel phones in October, but we may already know what the Google Pixel 3 XL could look like IRL.

Potential pictures of the rumored phone were posted on the XDA Developers forum (via 9to5Google) -- and now there are more than before! XDA Developers reached out to the person who originally leaked two pictures of the phone to obtain six more, giving us eight images in total, showing off all the buttons and ports.

Although we can't independently confirm the authenticity, the poster claims these pictures show a prototype of the Pixel 3 XL. So this could possibly be our first physical look at the upcoming Google phone.

Enlarge Image XDA Developers

From the pictures, it looks like the Pixel 3 XL could be getting a notch above the display. A previous report claimed that the phone could have a notch, as well as two front-facing cameras. These pictures seem to corroborate that. The pictures of the front of the phone also show the speaker grille embedded in the device's chin.

Enlarge Image XDA Developers

It also appears that the Pixel 3 XL may have only one rear camera. Dual rear-cameras are becoming more common on new phones, but the trend has yet to catch on with the Pixel. Luckily, the Pixel 2 still took great shots with only one camera.

According to leaker meraz9000, the device will have a glass back. This could be seen as a sign that Google is incorporating wireless charging, but a glass backing doesn't always confirm this.

Another interesting tidbit is that strange logo on the back of the alleged phone. It's not the same "G" logo that appears on all of Google's Pixel phones, but as 9to5Google notes, this logo has appeared on other Pixel prototypes, which makes these images seem even more legit.

You can see an example of the mystery logo in this Google blog post about Pixel designer Ivy Ross, but you'll have to look closely.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Originally published June 7, 2018 10:31 a.m. PT

Update, June 8 at 12:20 p.m. PT: Added new pictures and context.