Google Pixel 3 XL allegedly spotted in high-quality spy pics

Enlarge Image MobileSyrup

The Google Pixel 3 XL has been (potentially) spotted in the wild.

An anonymous person was reportedly riding the TTC subway in Toronto when he or she saw the device in question, and snapped some pictures. The pictures were later sent to Canadian tech publication MobileSyrup and published.

The photographer was able to capture the front and back of the phone. From the looks of it, the phone seems to match earlier leaks of the Google Pixel 3 XL, with a display notch, Google keyboard and UI, and a two-tone rear design.

Enlarge Image MobileSyrup

The back of the device has a barcode sticker, which makes us wonder if this is a prototype or an early employee version. The phone must be functional if the owner is texting on it in the subway.

The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL aren't expected to release until October of this year, since the Pixel 2 released in Oct. 2017 and the original Pixel released Oct. 2016. That would mean this potential Pixel 3 XL is appearing way ahead of its release.

MobileSyrup also reported someone using a Pixel 3 XL on the subway last week, which may or may not be the same person.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.