Google Pixel 3 leak may show new 'sand' color

We're just a few days away from Google's Oct. 9 event where it'll reveal the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Although the sheer amount of Pixel leaks may have ruined a few surprises, we may have learned about yet another surprise: a new color.

Renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in a pinkish "sand" color were posted online by Android Headlines. We've seen previous Pixel phones in black, white, and shades of blue, but the sand hue is brand-new.

If you look closely at the sand Pixels you may also notice the bright orange power button. This little accent follows in the footsteps of the black/white Pixel 2, which also had an orange power button.

Android Headlines also posted renders of the Pixel 3 phones in black and white color options. You can check them out below:

We've seen the Pixel 3 leak in black and white before, but this may be our first clear look at the third color. Other rumors have pointed to the existence of the Sand color, but it's hard to imagine without seeing pictures.

Perhaps we'll get an even better look when the phones are announced on Oct. 9.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.