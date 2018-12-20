Google Photos doubles Live Album limit to 20,000

Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google is letting you add double the number of photos to its Live Albums.

The search giant quietly increased the limit on the automatically updating private albums from 10,000 to 20,000, Android Police reported.

Since you can set up Live Albums to pull in every photo or video you take of certain objects -- consider how many shots you've taken of your uncooperative cat -- it's easy to reach the limit quickly.

Google also highlighted the change on its support page, but warned that having a large album could limit features. It didn't immediately respond to request for comment on this.

Just be sure to delete some of those blurry cat photos.