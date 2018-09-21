Google Pixelbook 2, aka Nocturne or Atlas: Rumored specs, features, leaks, price, release date

The voluminous leaking that has plagued the expected introduction of Google's next flagship phone, the rumored Pixel 3, at a launch event scheduled for Oct. 9 has now spread to other product categories.

In the wake of last week's reports about a new family of Chrome tablets, the Chrome Unboxed blog has published a video of what could be a new Google convertible tablet that resembles Microsoft's Surface Pro. The accompanying article suggests that Google may be planning to debut two new Chrome OS devices, codenamed "Atlas" and "Nocturne," at the company's upcoming event -- and that at least one of them may have a keyboard cover, magnetic clasp and kickstand.

The reports about the Chrome tablets have been preceded by an abundance of extensive, detailed information about Google's rumored Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL -- including photos and videos published by Russian bloggers and more photos and information gleaned from a Pixel 3 XL that was apparently left in the backseat of a Lyft. Google hasn't yet confirmed anything about any of these reports.

But the company has invited media to an event in New York City on Oct. 9. In addition to introducing new tablets, new phones and perhaps other devices, Google is expected show off the latest version of its Android operating system, known as Android Pie, which features new AR capabilities and upgrades to its voice assistant.

Google hasn't formally announced any of this -- let alone new Pixelbook tablets. Everything here remains squarely in the category of rumor. But we've collected what we think we know about Google's forthcoming Pixelbook tablets and convertibles below, and we'll continue to update this article regularly with news and rumors.

Rumor: One or two new Pixelbooks

We don't know whether Google is developing one, two or more new Chrome tablets. The company did not immediately respond to our request for a comment. That noted, the codenames Nocturne and Atlas have been mentioned by multiple sources. They could be the same device, two separate devices or completely made up. The Chrome Unboxed article posits that "Nocturne" could be a Surface Pro-like Pixelbook with slim bezels, a high-resolution display and an attachable keyboard.

Rumor: Round keys

The video published by Chrome Unboxed shows what is said to be a "Surface Pro type of detachable" connected to a distinctive keyboard. The section of keyboard shown includes a few volume buttons, some number keys and one or two other keys -- all of which appear to be perfectly round. Intriguing.

Rumor: Very thin bezels

Now, Chrome Unboxed has also published an image of what it says is a Facebook ad that shows a new Google tablet with very slim bezels -- and which looks dramatically different than the device in the video.

Rumor: It could run Windows

The developer community has been trading rumors about "Campfire," an update to Chromebook firmware that would allow people to securely boot the systems into Windows 10 in addition to Google's Chrome OS. XDA Developers first noticed it mentioned within references to Google's own Pixelbook, but has since seen enough code variations to imply that it will probably be supported for other manufacturers as well. Plus, the code changes are happening quickly enough that we might see it become available for Google's big announcement scheduled for Oct. 9.

