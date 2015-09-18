Google's new Nexus phones reportedly named Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P

CNET

With all that we know -- or think we know -- about the upcoming Nexus smartphones, one detail has proven somewhat elusive: their names. According to "sources" close to tech site Droid Life, the LG model will be called the Nexus 5X, with Huawei's handset arriving as the Nexus 6P.

We've heard "5X" as a suggested name for a few weeks, but this marks the first mention of a "6P" moniker.

The yearly arrival of a Google Nexus smartphones, the company's flagship devices, is a big deal for Google and for the smartphone industry as a whole. As the first phones to debut the next-gen Android software, Nexus phones are popular, and trend-setting in the way that they preview the capabilities of Google's Android software that we'll see come to Android phones in the following months. In 2015, we expect the debut of two handsets instead of one, a first for the Nexus line. If Huawei is indeed a Nexus maker, this launch marks the first time Huawei will have received strong backing in the US.

The LG Nexus 5X is rumored to feature a 5.2-inch display, while the more powerful Huawei Nexus 6P (which shouldn't be confused with the Motorola-made Nexus 6 ) may be slightly larger at 5.7 inches. The pair is slated to launch with Android 6.0 Marshmallow at an event on September 29.