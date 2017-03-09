Google gets go-ahead to break ground on new futuristic HQ

Google

Google is readying for its own new futuristic campus in Silicon Valley.

The tech giant can now break ground for its new headquarters after city officials in Mountain View, California, unanimously approved the project on Tuesday.

Construction could begin on "Charleston East," the proposed name of Google's 595,000 square feet, two-story high white dome-shaped complex, as early as next month.

The new building is expected to house up to 2,700 employees and is projected to be done by 2019.

Google's new campus approval comes about a month before rival Apple is scheduled to open its own new futuristic headquarters in Cupertino. Apple employees will soon move into the 175-acre campus called Apple Park and the building many playfully call "The Spaceship." The general public will be able to shop at a retail store and a cafe.

Similarly, at Google's new complex, the public will be able to use plaza space and walk through the main building's bottom floor as well as dine in the same cafes as Google workers.

Google real estate director John Igoe told KPIX-TV designing the campus began from "the inside out."

"We wanted to find out how we could get a space to be very, very flexible and that wouldn't have a lot of walls and the typical type of restrictions you have," he said.