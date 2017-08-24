Google may unveil new Pixel handsets on Oct. 5

Josh Miller/CNET

Google will unveil the second generation of its Pixel handsets on Oct. 5, according to a tweet Wednesday by Evan Blass, a blogger with a strong track record of accurate leaks.

The new Android phones will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 836 system on chip, Blass wrote, referring to the upgraded chip many people had expected to be inside the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. That didn't pan out, but It now appears the Pixel 2, as some have been calling it, will be the first handset with the upgraded chip.

The company's hardware chief, Rick Osterloh, already confirmed that a follow-up is coming in 2017. While he didn't say exactly when, the general consensus was it would launch some time in October, a year after the Pixel was born.

We don't know much about the next Pixel, but rumors say it'll have a slimmer design and a better camera. Some specific rumors about an improved Pixel 2 speculate the phone will be water-resistant, and there is talk about it coming with a squeezable frame.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

