Google may offer 'Play Pass' subscription service for Android apps, games

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Google may be planning a subscription service for Android apps and games found in its Play Store.

Evidence that the search giant is developing a "Play Pass" feature was spotted by the mobile software development community XDA back in June when it noticed code containing a reference to "PLAYPASS_SUBSCRIPTION."

Over the weekend, one of XDA's members highlighted a Google Opinion Rewards survey that asks how well "Pass" describes an app store with a "subscription that offers hundreds of dollars worth of paid apps and games for a monthly fee."

9to5Google notes that many Android games are free-to-play and make money on in-app purchases, such as the incredibly popular Fortnite that became widely available earlier this month.

If Play Pass comes to fruition, it would suggest that Google is leaning toward premium games or that it may offer monthly credit toward in-app purchases.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.