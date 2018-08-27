Google may launch Pixel 3 phones Oct. 9

We've seen the upcoming Pixel 3 XL in the wild and in unboxing videos and reviews (we think). But while we've known Google's launch event would be some time in October as happens every year, this is the first we've heard that the actual event date would be Oct. 9

That's according to a sentence buried in a Bloomberg story rehashing all the latest rumors about the iPhones, iPads and Watch expected to launch at Apple's annual announcements next month.

We reached out to Google for confirmation, but didn't immediately hear back.

Follow everything we know so far about Google's upcoming flagship phones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.