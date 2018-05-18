Google may be working on a standalone AR headset

Ford

Site Winfuture.de claims to have documents about a project codenamed Google A65, thought to be a standalone AR headset.

The documents indicate Google's working with a Taiwanese manufacturer, Quanta, which Google's worked with before on the Pixel C tablet. It's expected to include camera sensors and microphones; the latter aren't common on the VR and mixed-reality headsets out today. Chances are the mics are there for voice operation via Google Assistant.

Also, the headset is supposedly based on a custom quad-core internet-of-things-focused Qualcomm QSC603 based off the ARM Cortex-A75. The QSC603 supports up to 2,560 x 1,440 resolution (WQHD), 1080/30p video capture, 3D overlays and rendering interfaces OpenGL, OpenCL and Vulcan, along with Gigabit wireless, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. It also supports the Android Neural Networks API.

At this point, all AR headsets need to be wired to a computer; wireless VR and mixed-reality headsets are just becoming available, most notably the Oculus Go and the Windows Mixed Reality crew. There are a host of AR headsets in development (or rumored to be in development) from companies like Apple and Samsung and the Magic Leap One. Of course, Google's most notable competitor in this arena is probably the Microsoft HoloLens, which is predominantly used for commercial applications.

We reached out to Google for comment but did not immediately hear back.