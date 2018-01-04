Google may be mulling over parting ways with Zagat

It seems Google's romance with Zagat is over. A new report claims that the tech giant is strongly considering selling off the venerable restaurant review outfit. Google acquired Zagat back in September of 2011 in the wake of a spat with Yelp. Yelp had accused Google of scraping user reviews from Yelp's website without providing friendly links back to it.

Years later, in 2014, Yelp and Yahoo officially struck up a partnership. The deal let users access Yelp content through Yahoo website searches. For now there are no hints of set pricing if any Google Zagat sale goes through. Google declined to comment as well.

Of course there are big changes happening at Google, specifically its parent company Alphabet. Just in December 2017, Alphabet announced that its longtime Google CEO Eric Schmidt would step down from his leadership position.