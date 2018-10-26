Google Maps lets you follow businesses to monitor events, offers

Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google Maps is making it easier to keep up with your favorite retailers with a Facebook-style follow feature.

Google Maps

You can search for a business you want to keep an eye on and tap the "Follow" button to prompt events, offers and other updates to show up in the "For you" tab. For example, it'll show you when your regular coffee shop gets a new blend or your favorite clothing store has a sale.

The search giant is also letting you see new businesses before they open, Paul Cole, Google Maps' product manager, said Wednesday in a blog post.

It's letting future business owners generate a little "coming soon" hype by creating a free profile (using Google My Business) that'll appear up to three months ahead of opening. The opening date shows up in orange in the business profile.

The follow feature will roll out for Android users in the next few weeks.

Google didn't immediately respond to CNET's query about it coming to iOS.

The "For you" tab is only available in a few markets but is coming to more places soon.

These features follow the addition of more detailed commute information and an ability to control music apps from within Google Maps, along with group planning.