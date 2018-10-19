Google Maps lets iPhone users share their real-time ETA

NurPhoto

Why send a text saying you're "on the way" when you can give friends live ETA updates?

Google is rolling out an update for Google Maps that sends your real-time ETA, location and route to anyone you choose. Journey sharing is already available on the Android version of Google Maps, but Google said in a blog post Thursday that the update adds improvements and brings the feature to iOS.

Google also said the feature also now supports third-party apps, so you can send your ETA via Facebook Messenger, Line or WhatsApp.

To use the feature, start your navigation on Google Maps and select "Share trip progress." Then you'll see a list of contacts pop up and different apps (like Messages or Mail) to send your ETA through. Google Maps will then send your location and live updates until you complete your trip.

The feature is available now, so you can update to the latest version of Google Maps to use it.