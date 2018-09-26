Google Maps battles your indecisiveness with group planning feature

SOPA Images

Google Maps has added a group planning feature to help you figure out your plans without having a long string of messages about it.

The feature, which was released Wednesday, is designed to help groups of people make plans ore easily. It allows everyone to weigh in on decisions about where to eat, drink or hang out.

Google

To use the feature, long press on a place to add it to a shortlist (a small floating bubble on the side of your screen).

Once the list is create, you can share it with friends -- everyone can continue to tweak the list after it's shared -- and vote on locations in Google Maps.

Google

The group planning feature works on Google Maps for iOS and Android.

The app added phone battery status to its location sharing in August, allowing your contacts to see if you'll be cut off soon. Check our guide to some of Google Maps' other recent additions, which include alerts about trends and events happening in the area.

