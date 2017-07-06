Use a wheelchair? Google just did you a solid

Google Maps will now tell you just how accessible a business or place really is.

How wheelchair-friendly is the building? Now you'll know.

If you use a wheelchair to get around -- or roll with someone who does -- Google has just made it easier to know what kind of accessible doorways, elevators, parking and seating you're going to get when you arrive.

A new feature in Google Maps for Android (and Google Search results) lets you scan one of 7 million map locations for that information, or add those details if you know them and Google doesn't. 

How to find accessibility info in Google Maps

  • Search for the location on Google Maps (Android, desktop) or in Google Search (mobile)
  • Open the listing
  • Tap the description
  • Scroll to accessibility section

How to add accessibility info to Google Maps (on Android)

  • In Google Maps, open the main menu
  • Tap "Your contributions"
  • Tap "Uncover missing info"
  • Sort by "Accessibility"
  • Start adding missing info

You can also add accessibility info for a specific location from the accessibility section on any location listing (see above). Tap "Know what features this place has?" to add your own two cents.

