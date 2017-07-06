If you use a wheelchair to get around -- or roll with someone who does -- Google has just made it easier to know what kind of accessible doorways, elevators, parking and seating you're going to get when you arrive.

A new feature in Google Maps for Android (and Google Search results) lets you scan one of 7 million map locations for that information, or add those details if you know them and Google doesn't.

How to find accessibility info in Google Maps

Search for the location on Google Maps (Android, desktop) or in Google Search (mobile)

Open the listing

Tap the description

Scroll to accessibility section

How to add accessibility info to Google Maps (on Android)

In Google Maps, open the main menu

Tap "Your contributions"

Tap "Uncover missing info"

Sort by "Accessibility"

Start adding missing info

You can also add accessibility info for a specific location from the accessibility section on any location listing (see above). Tap "Know what features this place has?" to add your own two cents.