Google Lens now has its own app for a faster launch

Google released an app for its Google Lens augmented reality helper on Monday, directing users to a service that provides a quick link between the real world and the digital one.

The software serves as a quick-launch icon for the service, according to Droid Life, similar to an earlier app for Google Assistant.

Google Lens, introduced at Google's I/O conference in 2017, uses your phone's camera as a de facto Google search bar. For example, you could point a phone's camera at a tree and Google will tell you what kind it is. If you point it at a book, you'll get author info and reviews.

The app is a "quick way to access" Google Lens features, a company representative said.

The new software appears to work with phones running Android Marshmallow or higher, according to Android Police. Some users reported on Google Play that it didn't work on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Motorola Moto G5 Plus, though it was unclear what operating system they were using. They reported getting messages saying the app wasn't available on their devices.

Last month, Google said it was integrating Lens inside the camera app for its own Pixel phone, as well as the new LG G7 and other devices from makers including Motorola, Sony, Nokia, OnePlus and Asus.

First published June 4, 3:41 p.m. PT

Update, 4:21 p.m. PT: Adds comment from Google.