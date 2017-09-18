Screenshot from Google by Zoey Chong/CNET

Indian Prime Minister shook the country up late last year when he killed the 500 and 1,000 rupee currency (about $7 and $15). People quickly flocked to digital payments in the country, and now Google wants a piece of that action.

The search giant on Monday launched a new digital payment app called Google Tez in India. Available for both Android and iOS, the app supports English and seven Indian languages.

Google Tez links to a user's bank account, like Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay do. It lets users make money transfers, receive payments and pay for purchases.

Google said on its website that Tez was made specifically for India, underpinning the growing importance of the populous nation's rapidly growing tech centre. The tech giant previously estimated India's e-commerce industry will be worth $100 billion by 2020. Digital wallets and payment apps have flourished in the last year, with local app PayTM crossing 200 million users in March. Samsung has also attempted to capitalise, bringing its Samsung Pay digital wallet to India in March.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet?